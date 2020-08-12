Janice Faye Sims

Janice Fay Sims, 64, of Hazlehurst, passed away July 31, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jackson. Graveside services were held Aug. 8 at White Bay Cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mrs. Sims was born Oct. 7, 1955, to Dorothy McVane and M. L. Curtis. She was a member of the Parrish High School graduating class of 1973. She went on to Copiah-Lincoln Community College, where she received her licensed practical nurse degree, and Hinds Community College, where she received her registered nurse degree. She was a member of Antioch M.B. Church and served on several auxiliaries.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Sims; daughters, Kesia Curtis, of Stockbridge, Ga.; and Kem Sims, of Wiggins; sisters, Susan Forrest, of Jackson; and Lynda Jones, of Hazlehurst; and five grandchildren.