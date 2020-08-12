John Harold Thedford

John Harold “DJ Fuzzy Q” Thedford, 68, of Hazlehurst, passed away July 21, 2020. Graveside services were held July 20 at Hazlehurst City Cemetery. Westhaven Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mr. Thedford was born Nov. 4, 1951, to Eva Mae Armstrong Thedford and Excell Thedford Sr. in Copiah County. He was an active member of Mt. Sinai United Methodist Church, where he served as the faithful, dedicated, on-time sound system guy. He attended Parrish High School, graduating in 1971. He worked at Edward Hymans Kitchen Brothers Lumber Company and Royal Maid.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Felicia LeShun Thedford Brown; son, Antwan Jumonta Brown Sr.; sisters, Bobbie Nell Thedford and Deloise Thedford Norrells; brothers, Billy Joe Thedford Sr. and Glen Thedford Sr.; and grandson, Alen Chase McIntyre Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Jessie Lean Williams Thedford; daughters, Jasmine M. Thedford McIntyre, and Priscilla Holloway; sons, Michael Jenkins, Oliver Brown Jr., and Gerome Brown; sisters, Shevia Gren and Debbie Sue Stovall; brothers, Excell Thedford Jr., Lynell Thedford Sr., Vandykes Thedford Sr.; and 15 grandchildren.