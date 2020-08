Roland A. Smith, 65, of Crystal Springs, passed away Aug. 4, 2020, at Copiah County Medical Center. Visitation was held Aug. 10 at Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Cynthia McClelland Smith, of Crystal Springs; sons, Jeremy Smith, of Lacey, Wash.; Dane Knight, of Carson City, Nev.; brother, Bob Smith, of West Chester, Penn.; sister, Carol Curtis, of Media, Penn.; and four grandchildren.