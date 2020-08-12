Sherry Denise May

Sherry (Shirley) Denise May, 47, of Oma, passed away Aug. 3, 2020. Graveside services were held Aug. 8 at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Oma. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Ms. May was born Aug. 28, 1972, in Hazlehurst, to Roy and Mary Maye. She was a member of Fair Hill M. B. Church and a 1991 graduate of Wesson Attendance Center.

Survivors include her mother, Mary Maye; son, Jo’Vontae May; sisters, Anita Bridges, Miesha Bridges, Van Della May, Carrie Montgomery, and Tina May Berry; and brothers, Roy Mae and Patrick Maye.