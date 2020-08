Sheriff Byron Swilley will host “Chat with the Sheriff” at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Joe L. Johnson Safe Room in Gallman. The public is invited to this forum to give comments and ask questions. Swilley will give an update on the latest area scams and crimes of opportunity. He will detail some of the best ways to protect your property and note certain dos and don’ts regarding a crime scene. Masks and social distancing are required.