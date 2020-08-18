Janet Wright

Janet Hearst Wright, 83, of Crystal Springs, passed away May 20, 2020. A small family ceremony was held graveside May 22 at Parkwood Memorial Cemetery, Ridgeland.

Mrs. Wright was born June 13, 1936, and lived many years in Crystal Springs. Her fellow Sunday school class members at First Baptist Church of Crystal Springs and friends were a very special part of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wright.

Survivors include her daughters, Beth Ann Wright Johnson, of Crystal Springs; and Patricia Wright Hosselton, of Southaven; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Rebetha Hearst Sapp, of Upland, Calif.; brothers, Dalton Hearst, of Jackson; John Hearst and Arnold Hearst, of Pelahatchie.