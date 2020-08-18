Jean Medlock

Jean Gingerich Medlock, 90, of Terry, passed away Aug, 9, 2020, at Copiah Living Center. Graveside service was held Aug. 15 at Terry Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mrs. Medlock was born, grew up, and graduated as salutatorian of her high school class in Des Arc, Ark. She met then married Fred Medlock and moved to Terry, where she lived the remainder of her life. Fred and Jean were parents of twin daughters, Mary and Martha, who graduated high school in Terry in 1967. They spent those years at football games, basketball games, track meets, and many other school functions. Fred and Jean enjoyed visiting friends and helping fellow Terry residents throughout their life together.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Medlock; parents, Bill and Vida Gingerich; and sister, Sue Mills.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary M. Wilson, of Nashville, Tenn.; and Martha M. Fluker, of Las Cruces, N.M.; brother, W. H. Gingerich of Sun City, Ariz.; sister, Ann Thrasher, of Little Rock, Ark.; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the maintenance of the Terry Cemetery.