Co-Lin Workforce Education to offer training through new ReSkillMS program

In a recent announcement made by Gov. Tate Reeves, the ReSkillMS program was introduced as the newest program designed to help individuals adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic find jobs and also support employers who want to hire and train new employees on the job. The state legislature appropriated $55 million of the $1.25 billion received in federal funds through the CARES Act to fund ReSkillMS to train individuals for good-paying jobs that are in high demand.

Copiah-Lincoln Community College Workforce Education will offer short-term training through the ReSkillMS program, which will be free of tuition fees until mid-December 2020. While the training is free of charge, attendance will be required, and a supply fee may apply, depending on the program. Areas of training include: Emergency Medical First Responder Certification, Welding, Certified Nurse Assistant Training, Certified Clinical Medical Assistant, Forklift Certification, Emergency Medical Technician, First Aid/CPR, Drone Operation, Entrepreneurial Business Certification, Google Classroom (Basic, Intermediate, Advanced), Basic Technology for Educators, Supervisor Training: Safely navigating social diversity caused by COVID-19 pandemic impacts, and Microsoft Applications for Educators. Those interested in learning more about the available programs should visit www.colin.edu/reskillms

The ReskillMS initiative not only gives our state’s workforce the opportunity to reskill and recover from economic damages, it gives state employers a helping hand as well. According to the Mississippi Economic Counsel, “Employers willing to hire and train individuals in the workplace are eligible to be reimbursed for up to 75% of the individual’s wages during the training period. The program requires a minimum fair wage threshold of $15-per-hour for employers to be eligible for reimbursements.”

Dates for training will be made available as soon as possible. Interested participants should check the training calendar at www.colin.edu/workforce and follow them on Facebook and Instagram @clcc_workforce to stay up-to-date on training dates.

Additionally, Co-Lin is offering support services in order to match job seekers with employers. A socially distanced job fair will be held Aug. 17 on the Wesson campus. Those interested should visit www.colin.edu/jobfair. Both employers and job seekers are encouraged to register for this event. There is also an online option where individuals looking for employment can submit job applications. The Co-Lin CareerCoach job board serves as a venue for district and regional employers to list job openings allowing both parties to safely connect. The public is welcome to create an account and apply for jobs at www.colin.edu/careercoach.