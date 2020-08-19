County school board approves budget – updates calendar

Members of the Copiah County School Board met earlier this month and approved a budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year that mirrors the current budget. The new budget takes effect in October.

During the discussion, Superintendent Ricky Clopton pointed out it was difficult to come up with dependable figures to use in the budget process because funding information has not been made available from the state. He said many of the numbers in the budget are estimates and most likely, the budget will have to be amended during the year as numbers become available.

Clopton reported the finances for the district are in sound condition. Because of COVID-19 challenges, some expenses have been down but so have revenues, particularly in school food services.

During the current month, food services recorded $100,000 in expenses and $39 in income. Clopton said a transfer from reserves would be required to complete the year in that department.

Student transfers were approved as follows: Cameron Fair to Hazlehurst City Schools from Copiah County, Alexandria Danielle Powell to Hinds County from Copiah County, Chaise Alexander Johnson from Hinds County to Copiah County, Harper Chase Hartley from Hinds County to Copiah County, Jacey Shannon from Lincoln County to Copiah County, and Cary Collins, Jr. and Areunnah Collins from Clinton Public Schools to Copiah County.

The board recessed to 3 p.m. Aug. 27.

Read the full article in the August 19, 2020 E-Edition