Hazlehurst Yard of the Month By Editor | August 19, 2020 HAZLEHURST GARDEN CLUB has selected the home of Lynette and Ed Lot, 304 W. Green St. as the August Yard of the Month. Posted in News Related Posts Wesson Yards of the Month August 19, 2020 Lotterhos family memories live on in Copiah County August 19, 2020 County school board approves budget – updates calendar August 19, 2020 ‘Chat with the Sheriff’ Aug. 20 August 18, 2020 Scouting offers outdoor fun, values, and high adventure August 8, 2020