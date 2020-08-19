Pearl River Clean Sweep set for Sept. 19

This year’s Pearl River Clean Sweep event is scheduled for Sept 19. Cleanup teams will be deployed at over 25 locations along the Pearl River watershed, from its headwaters in Nanih Waiya, downriver through the Ross Barnett Reservoir, along the border of Mississippi and Louisiana, all the way to Pearlington on the Gulf Coast. The Sweep also includes locations on the Strong and Bogue Chitto River tributaries.

To participate in watercraft-based cleanup in Copiah County, meet at the Highway 28 bridge in Georgetown at 8 a.m. You must provide your own watercraft.

In the past three years, this event has engaged more than 2,400 volunteers and removed over 100,000 pounds of trash from the Pearl River watershed. The Clean Sweep was an American River’s 2017 Cleanup Champion Award Winner for “Most River Miles Cleaned.”

Additional safety precautions will be taken this year and all CDC and state coronavirus guidelines will be followed.

During the month of September, volunteers who cannot attend the cleanup are encouraged to do their own neighborhood mini-cleanup and share their photos on social media using #PearlRiverCleanSweep or by tagging Pearl Riverkeeper.

All event information can be found online at www.pearlriverkeeper.com/2020-pearl-river-clean-sweep.html.