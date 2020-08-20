Alpha Alpha Psi Zeta celebrates Charter Day

Alpha Alpha Psi Zeta Chapter is celebrating five years serving the Copiah County area. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Alpha Alpha Psi Zeta Chapter is the first sorority and Zeta chapter in Copiah County. The chapter was organized and chartered on Aug. 18, 2015, under the leadership and guidance of sorority sisters the late Lequisha Stevenson, Connie Jones Gilmore, Mona Lisa Carr, Lynice Higgins, and Barbara Higgins. New members since 2005 are Kennyada Mitchell, Patricia Pendleton, Mia Waterman, Denise Stovall, Lore Green, LaTonya Stewart, Shonda McKinzie, Tannual King, Stacey Bailey, Jalee Barnes, and Lillie Washington.

These courageous, humble, and goal-oriented members were brought together based on the founding principles of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, which are scholarship, service, sisterhood, and finer womanhood. The chapter has given untotaled hours of voluntary service to educate the public, assist youth, provide scholarships, support organized charities, and promote legislation for social and civic change. Alpha Alpha Psi Zeta Chapter vows to hold true to these principals.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was founded Jan. 16, 1920, at Howard University, Washington D.C. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority would be remiss not to pay homage to the first women who believed in the need for a new and different type of Greek-lettered organization and acted upon that need. To these women, Zeta was more than an organization – it was a movement, a belief system that reflected, at its core, the desire to provide true service, to embrace scholarship, to set a standard for sisterly love, and to define the noble concept of finer womanhood. This belief has sustained and encouraged Zetas around the world to hold fast to the ideals initiated and developed by its earliest members.