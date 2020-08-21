Wesson Garden Club recognized

The first meeting of the Wesson Garden Club’s 2020/2021 year was held Aug. 11 at the American Legion Post 79 in Wesson. Pres. Debbie Smith opened the meeting with prayer by Dixie Thornton and presented each member with their 2020/2021 Wesson Garden Club Yearbook.

Members beamed with pride as Smith announced that the club had received the prestigious 2019 Transportation Commissioner’s Mississippi Roadside Award from the Mississippi Department of Transportation. This award of a beautiful silver bowl is given to an organization that has promoted the planning and/or planting of an effective and outstanding roadside improvement project along the highway median and/or roadside approaching a town or community. Good landscape design and maintenance to ensure permanent beauty with highway safety in mind are major considerations. The members are very appreciative and honored that their projects and hard work have enabled them to receive this award.

The club has also been the recipient of three awards from The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc.

An award of second place was received for “Youth Special Service,” which recognizes the adult club that contributes the most outstanding service toward the promotion of gardening and conservation among youth. The club established a youth garden club named “The Butterbeans” in September 2019 for the purpose of educating, teaching, and exposing students to the love of gardening, garden therapy, conservation, horticulture, nature study, and an anti-litter program.

A third place award was received for involvement in the “Garden Therapy Program.” This award is given to a club for sponsoring an outstanding program of garden therapy where physically challenged or learning disabled and/or shut-ins have received noteworthy benefit. The club partnered with Boswell Regional Center in Wesson to design and sponsor a garden therapy program for residents who reside at the center.

The club’s third award was for “Publicity Press Book,” which is presented to a club for its press book of “clippings” of publicity generated throughout the year. The club received an honorable mention.

Marilyn Britt, Yard of the Month chair, presented the need to recognize local seasonal gardeners with a Club Holiday Award given along with the Yard of the Month. More information on this new honor will be forthcoming.

The club’s annual mums sale has begun, with orders being due by Sept. 8 and delivery around Oct. 1 at the Wesson Park Pavilion.

The next meeting will be Sept. 8 at the American Legion Building.

The Wesson Garden Club is a member of The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc. and the National Garden Clubs, Inc.