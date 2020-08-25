Mary Bernice Bogan Jackson, 48, of Jackson, passed away Aug. 17, 2020, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. Stringer Family Funeral Service in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mrs. Jackson was a member of the band Time to Move and a graduate of Belhaven College.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Ollie Abby and Sandra Price.

She is survived by her husband, Timothy Jackson; daughter, Mikahla Henderson, of Jackson; parents, Bert Franklin Bogan and Kasie Mae Womack, of Hazlehurst; brothers, Kendrick Bogan, of Byram; Robert Loftin, of Vicksburg; Mark Bogan and Jim Bogan, of Hazlehurst; and Johnny Price, of Missouri; sisters, LaTosha Price, Cassandra Alford Price, Pamela Jackson, and Lisa Price, of Hazlehurst; and Sharron Coleman, of Jackson; and one grandchild.