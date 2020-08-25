Mary Bernice Bogan Jackson
Mary Bernice Bogan Jackson, 48, of Jackson, passed away Aug. 17, 2020, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. Stringer Family Funeral Service in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.
Mrs. Jackson was a member of the band Time to Move and a graduate of Belhaven College.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Ollie Abby and Sandra Price.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy Jackson; daughter, Mikahla Henderson, of Jackson; parents, Bert Franklin Bogan and Kasie Mae Womack, of Hazlehurst; brothers, Kendrick Bogan, of Byram; Robert Loftin, of Vicksburg; Mark Bogan and Jim Bogan, of Hazlehurst; and Johnny Price, of Missouri; sisters, LaTosha Price, Cassandra Alford Price, Pamela Jackson, and Lisa Price, of Hazlehurst; and Sharron Coleman, of Jackson; and one grandchild.