Willie Lee Killingsworth, 61, of Hazlehurst, passed away Aug. 11, 2020, at Merit Health River Regional Hospital in Vicksburg. Graveside services were held Aug. 19 at Hazlehurst City Cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mr. Killingsworth was born June 16, 1959, to J.W. Killingsworth Sr. and Annie Lee Killingsworth. He attended Parrish Elementary, Hazlehurst High, and Jackson State University. He worked at Walmart Distribution of Brookhaven for more than 30 years. He was a member of St. Morris U.M.B. Church.

Survivors include his mother; brothers, Joe Willie and Larry Killingsworth; and sisters, Annie Brown, Catherine Killingsworth, Lesia Maye, and Elizabeth Johnson, all of Hazlehurst.