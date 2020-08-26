Colonels pummel Panthers in season opener

By Drake Flowers

With masks on and social distancing spacing out the crowd, Canton Academy rolled into Gallman Friday night for the start of MSAIS football at Copiah Academy.

In addition to a new game day procedure, Copiah football also welcomed the beginning of a new era as head coach Billy Wayne Hankins made his debut on the sidelines of Colonel Field. Holding a multitude of accomplishments from his previous stint as the head football coach at Simpson Academy, Hankins and his staff came into the program this summer with heaps of energy and ideas that seemed to spark the team and have the community buzzing with excitement for weeks, patiently awaiting the season’s opening kick.

The limited crowd did not go home disappointed, as the Colonels ran away with a 41-13 win, getting Coach Hankins to 1-0 in his new endeavor.

The Colonels will put their 1-0 record on the line next week as they welcome the Patriots of Madison-Ridgeland Academy to Gallman. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

