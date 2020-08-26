Hazlehurst burglary solved

An arrest has been made in the July burglary of a local thrift store.

According to Hazlehurst Police Chief Darian Murray, Narvell Johnson, 25, of Hazlehurst, has been arrested and charged with commercial burglary and petit larceny in the case. Johnson, who recently moved to the area from Chicago, is being held in the Copiah County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

The July 31 burglary allegedly caused damage to the office area of the store and the loss of a variety of merchandise from the store.

Murray said officers gathered evidence during the investigation that led to the suspect in the case. He thanks members of the community for input that helped solve the case and for their patience as the case was investigated.