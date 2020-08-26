Three Crystal Springs homes recognized by America in Bloom

Three Crystal Springs homes were recognized recently for their beautification efforts by America in Bloom. The

nationwide organization works to promote nationwide beautification through education and community involvement by encouraging the use of flowers, plants, trees, and other

environmental and lifestyle enhancements. Judges were in Crystal Springs and selected the homes of Lee and Eva Stevens (top), Steve and Misty Singleton (bottom), and Sandy Jones (top right). America in Bloom promotes a variety of quality of life issues that improve communities and drives their economies.