Tomato Festival 5K set for Sept. 19



The 18th Annual Tomato Festival 5K is back on the calendar after a COVID-19 induced delay from its original June date. This year’s race is set for Saturday, Sept. 19.

According to Crystal Springs Chamber of Commerce and race officials, the 5K Race Team members spoke recently with The Mississippi Track Club and MS Race Timing and feel good about moving forward with the race.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place and racers will be grouped for staged starts. Every racer will have a chip for timing results.

Runners who are involved in the planning process believe people want the opportunity to run and walk.

The race will begin at 7 a.m. and will wind around Crystal Springs, beginning and ending at the Crystal Springs Community Center on Lee Avenue. There will be categories for all ages and experience levels.

The deadline to register and be guaranteed a t-shirt is Friday, Sept. 4. Online registration will continue until 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18. The registration fee is $30 per participant. Awards will be presented for the overall male and female winners, as well as the top three participants in each age group.

There will also be a one-mile Kids’ Fun Run. Registration for that race is $15 and will include a t-shirt, finisher’s medal, and more.

The Tomato Festival 5K race originally began as the Labor Day 5K. This year’s race will be the 29th event in Crystal Springs. It is a Mississippi Track Club Grand Prix event and profits go to the Beautification Fund for the City of Crystal Springs.

Runners are invited to bring their swimsuits and jump in the city pool to cool off after the race. More information is available by calling the Chamber office at 601-892-2711 or emailing [email protected]