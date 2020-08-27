Mr. P Award presented at Copiah Academy

MASON SHANNON (center) was awarded the Mr. P Award Aug. 18 at Copiah Academy. The award is given by Iyavu Pillai (right) to any Copiah Academy elementary student who breaks the Accelerated Reader points record. He broke the previous record of 1,107.9 points set by Alex Matthews in 2012, with 1,338 points. Pillai gave Shannon a $1,000 education bond to use at the college of his choice when he graduates. Also pictured is Joey Hydrick, elementary administrator at Copiah Academy.