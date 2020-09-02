Angelica Marjorie Mims, 29, of Slidell, La., passed away Aug. 15, 2020. Graveside services were held Aug. 29 at Tabernacle Church Cemetery, with Hazlehurst Funeral Home handling arrangements.

Ms. Mims was born July 15, 1991, in Norwich, Conn., to Ricky Jerome Mims, of Hazlehurst; and Angela Theresa Hughes-Mims, of the Bronx, N.Y. She was a member of Kingdom Reality Church in Slidell, La. She was a graduate of Copiah Academy and attended Ogle School of Hair, Skin, Nails in Stafford, Texas.

Survivors include her daughters, Aaliyah Lymuel and Aniyah Baker; parents; brothers, Dante and Victor; and sisters, Simone, Alexis, and Raina.