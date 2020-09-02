Byron Coleman, 53, of Hazlehurst, passed away Aug. 19, 2020. Services were held Aug. 29 at Tabernacle C.M.E. Church Cemetery in Hazlehurst, with Rev. Lenard Hooker officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mr. Coleman was born Dec. 23, 1966, in Hazlehurst, to John Coleman and Marie Murray Coleman. He joined St. James M.B. Church at an early age. He was a 1985 graduate of Hazlehurst High School and attended Copiah-Lincoln Community College. He was employed at Kuhlman Electric for 20 years, was a body builder, and member of the Bloodline Car Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Daryen Coleman.

Survivors include a son, Cornelius Powell; fiance, Cora Tanner; special children, Pierre Cooley, Kearia Cooley, and Javarious Tanner; brother, Artis Coleman; and six grandchildren.