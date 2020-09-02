Cody Sullivan, 26, of Crystal Springs, passed away Aug. 30, 2020, at his residence. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 and 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Hopewell Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mr. Sullivan was born in Jackson and was a lifelong resident of Crystal Springs. He drove a truck for Roger Hunt Trucking and was formerly an escort for them since he was 18.

Mr. Sullivan attended County Line Baptist Church. He loved hunting and fishing with his boys. He loved all of his nieces and nephews, was a hard worker, and enjoyed helping others.

He is survived by his wife, Victoria Harvey Sullivan, of Crystal Springs; sons, Colton Daniel Sullivan, Tyler Benton Sullivan, and Hunter Chase Sullivan, all of Crystal Springs; parents, Daniel Glen Sullivan and Nancy Carol Chandler Sullivan; sister, Rebecca Caitlin Savitts and Christi Leigh Gaetaniello; maternal grandmother, Pat Chandler; and paternal grandmother, Rae Sullivan.