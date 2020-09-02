Laura Ray Butler, 97, of Wesson, passed away Aug. 31, 2020, at her residence. Graveside service was held Sept. 2 at Strong Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mrs. Butler was a lifelong member of Strong Hope Baptist Church. She retired from Copiah-Lincoln Community College as dorm supervisor.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wiley Jackson (W.J.) Butler; brothers, Harmon Armstrong, Burnett Armstrong, and Osborne Armstrong; sister, Ernestine Peck; son, Joe W. Butler; and granddaughter, Rebekah Stricklin.

She is survived by a daughter, Janice Butler Stricklin, of Wesson; son, Davey Butler, of Wesson; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Memorials may be made to Strong Hope Cemetery Fund, Wesson.