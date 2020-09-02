MaeBess Hodges, 94, of Pearl, passed away Aug. 31, 2020. Graveside service was held Sept. 1 at Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mrs. Hodges was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a faithful member of Eastside Baptist Church, Pearl, and a devoted child of God.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Haffey; and brothers, James Branch and Tillman Branch Jr.

She is survived by daughters, Betty H. Mott, of Crystal Springs; and Sandra K. Hodges, of Pearl; and one grandson.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.