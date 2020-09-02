Nelson McGee, 92, of Hazlehurst, passed away Aug. 20, 2020. Services were held Aug. 27 at Greater Damascus Church of Christ (Holiness) U.S.A. Cemetery, with Elder Clifton Goodloe III officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mr. McGee was born Aug. 22, 1927, to Lee and Will Anna Green McGee in Hazlehurst. He was a member of Damascus Church of Christ (Holiness) U.S.A. He worked at Greaves Lumber Co. in Hazlehurst as a young man. He moved to Chicago, Ill., after graduation from Parrish High School and worked as a courier at Fisher Printing Co. He returned to Hazlehurst in 2016 to live with his sister, Ora Lee, and rejoined Damascus Church, where he served faithfully.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret; siblings; daughter, Dasia Catchings Mack; and granddaughter, Yolanda Gayton.

Survivors include his daughters, Regina C. McGee, of Portland, Ore.; and Shirley Ann Fizer, of Naperville, Ill.; and six grandsons.