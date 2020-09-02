Shirley Gertrude Smith Martin, 72, of Crystal Springs, passed away Aug. 29, 2020, while at home, surrounded by her family. A funeral service was held Sept. 1 at Mt. Creek Baptist Church in Florence. Burial followed in Garden of Memories Cemetery at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence.

Mrs. Martin was born Oct. 20, 1947, in Atlanta, Ga. She grew up in Hattiesburg and eventually settled in Crystal Springs after marrying Joe Oliver Martin in 1991. She was a faithful servant of Christ and enjoyed gospel music. She spent many years providing childcare in her home. She enjoyed watching racing and worked for many years at the Jackson Motor Speedway. She also enjoyed gardening, fishing, and spending time with her family and friends.

Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her mother, Edrell Orhee Sullivan; sister, Ann Carr; brother, Marvin Smith; and her granddaughters, Summer and Winter Parfait.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Oliver Martin; daughter, Mary Curtis; sons, Michael Curtis, Wayne Curtis, and Aaron Curtis; step-son, Joe Martin Jr.; sister, Marie Harris; brothers, Ralph Smith, Mike Smith, and Raymond Smith; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family requests that donations may be made in her honor to The American Cancer Society or Gideons International.