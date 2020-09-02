Therrell Virginia Davis, 87, of Hazlehurst, passed away Aug. 24, 2020. Services were held Aug. 30 at Clear Creek #1 in Gallman, with Rev. Dr. Willie Jones officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Ms. Davis was born Nov. 23, 1932, to Emma Dee Jones and Richard Davis. She attended Union School in Hazlehurst and was a member of Union A.M.E. Church.

She was preceded in death by a son, Lawrence Davis Sr.; brother, William L. Jones; and sisters, Geraldine Ware, Vera Fuller, and Bertha Singletary.

Survivors include her children, Yolanda Martin, Richard Davis, Elvis Davis, Althea Davis, and Wanda Cain, all of Hazlehurst; brother, Solomon Jones; sisters, Byrdine Coleman, of Akron, Ohio; and Faye Hood, of Hendersonville, Tenn.; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.