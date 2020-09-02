Tommie Lee Roman, 85, of Hazlehurst, passed away Aug. 19, 2020, at his home. A funeral service was held Aug. 27 at White Bay Cemetery, Hazlehurst, with Rev. Martin L. Washington officiating. The House of Peoples Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mr. Roman was born Sept. 19, 1934, to Lloyd and Clara Bell Roman. He joined Antioch M.B. Church at an early age and began singing in the choir. He attended Parrish High School and later started working at the highway department. Mr. Roman was eventually hired by Kuhlman Electric in Crystal Springs, where he worked for 38 years until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Jack, Edgar, and Theodora Roman; and two sisters, Delors O’Quinn and Catherine Blakely.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Emma L. Roman; three children, Jurona Roman Sr., of Foley, Ala.; Darren T. Roman, of Hazlehurst; and Sharon D. Roman, of Hampton, Va.; one brother, Bobby Roman, of Jackson; and a host of grandchildren.