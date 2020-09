Charles Willard Kees, 80, of Crystal Springs, passed away Sept. 4, 2020. at Merit Health in Jackson. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sept. 9 at Springs of Praise Church, with burial at Terry Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mr. Kees is survived by his sons, Ray Kees and Billy Kees; daughters, Hughlene Kees and Jimmie Lynn Kees; sister, Johnnie; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.