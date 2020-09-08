Nancy Lee Moore Beazley, 73, of Crystal Springs, passed away peacefully Sept. 5, 2020, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Burial will be Thursday, Sept. 10 at County Line Baptist Church Cemetery for family only.

Nancy was born Aug. 22, 1947, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Thomas Norman and Emma Louise Floyd Moore. She was the second of seven children. Her siblings are Ann Gibson, Mary (Billy) Fagan, John (Sherrie) Moore, Martha (Bill) Rusteberg, Peter (Carol) Moore, and Wendy (Randy) Rector. It was a great joy that her husband, Don, was able to spend time with Nancy recently to celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary while she was in hospice. She was a member of FBC Crystal Springs and worked at Dr. Jerry Gulledge’s office for many years until her retirement.

She is survived by her husband, Don Beazley, of Crystal Springs; and three children, Tony (Kim) Beazley, of Stuart, Fla.; Brent (Eileen) Beazley, of Terry; and Allison (Brian) Hardy, of Madison. The absolute joys of her life were her six grandchildren, Joanna, Sam, Jack, Brooks, Sadie, and Reed; along with a multitude of nieces and nephews.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Foundation’s Camp Kamassa, PO Box 520, Crystal Springs, MS 39059.