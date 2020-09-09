Ceremony held for military promotions with Camp Kamassa

By Tricia Nelson

On Sept. 1, Second Lieutenant Eric Arnold, who has been the officer in charge of the Camp Kamassa Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program for Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Foundation in Crystal Springs, was promoted to First Lieutenant with the Mississippi Air National Guard. He is currently the 172d Civil Engineer Squadron’s Engineering Flight Commander.

Chief Master Sergeant Stacy Gilman, who has been the senior non-commissioned officer in charge of the Camp Kamassa IRT program since its beginning, has transferred from his position as the chief of logistics for the 560th RED HORSE Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, S.C., to be the chief enlisted manager for the 172d Civil Engineer Squadron, Jackson.

Both men will continue to lead the Camp Kamassa IRT mission beginning in late February 2021.

Major Wesley Simmons, Commander of the 172d Civil Engineer Squadron, conducted the promotion and swearing in of both men. Both men requested the attendance of MTK employees Mary Kitchens and Tanya Mohawk, Melissa Lee, and Aly Cole for the special occasion.