Chautauqua walkway project moves closer to reality

Bids were presented to the Crystal Springs board of aldermen last week for an upgrade at Lake Chautauqua and a walkway connecting it to downtown Crystal Springs. However, the bids came in $900,000 over budget, and Mayor Sally Garland is working to find ways to come up with the additional funds.

One proposal is to ask the Mississippi Department of Transportation to assist with a portion of the additional cost. She is working on that possibility and waiting on a response. The additional match money for the city’s portion will possibly come from ABB funds set aside for infrastructure improvements in the city.

Hemphill Construction was the lowest of four bidders on the project. Engineers think the bids are as low as can be expected because of the number of bidders and interest in the project. The recent bidding was the result of high costs the last time bids were solicited.

If funding for the complete project cannot be secured, city officials will be forced to find ways to cut costs from the project.

