Circuit clerk’s office open for absentee voting ahead of Sept. 22 special election

The Copiah County Circuit Clerk’s office will be open for absentee voting from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Sept. 12, and 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 for the upcoming special election on Sept. 22 for Mississippi Senate District 39.

