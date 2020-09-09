Circuit clerk’s office open for absentee voting ahead of Sept. 22 special election By Editor | September 9, 2020 The Copiah County Circuit Clerk’s office will be open for absentee voting from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Sept. 12, and 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 for the upcoming special election on Sept. 22 for Mississippi Senate District 39. Posted in News Related Posts Contract approved for Hazlehurst splash pad September 9, 2020 Ceremony held for military promotions with Camp Kamassa September 9, 2020 Chautauqua walkway project moves closer to reality September 9, 2020 2020-21 college savings enrollment period opens September 9, 2020 Community Calendar September 9, 2020