Sunday, Sept. 20

The Southwest Chapter of ABATE will have its monthly meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20 at Jeffrey’s Cycle Supply of Brookhaven. Jeffrey’s is located at 3326 East Lincoln Road, big metal building on the right, eight miles from Highway 84. Plans will be made for the next Flower Run. Meetings are open to the public. For more info, contact Carmen Hill at 601-754-8560.