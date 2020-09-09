Contract approved for Hazlehurst splash pad

By Anna Coates

Hazlehurst Mayor Shirley Sandifer and aldermen Fred Sandifer, Rick Akin, Ron Sims, Jeremy McKinzie, and board attorney Tim Rutland met in regular session Sept. 2.

Healthy Heroes grant monies from Blue Cross Blue Shield are funding construction of a splash pad at Railroad Park by the Hazlehurst Depot. The city will provide electricity and water. J. A. Dawson Company of Pelham, Ala., obtained the contract with a bid of $96,245. Specified in the contract was an eight-foot fence around the project as an added safety measure because of the proximity of the train tracks.

Members set a special-called meeting for 6 p.m. Sept. 14 to finalize budget allotments.

Board members approved the renewal of Blue Cross insurance for employees at same rate and coverage as previous year.

Municipal election commissioners appointed were Joyce Richardson and Gloria Collins.

Aldermen approved a service agreement with Taylor Power Systems of Clinton for standby generator industrial maintenance on four generators located at the Shady Grove well site.

