Coronavirus update for September 9: Copiah County total increases to 1,133
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released new statistics on coronavirus this morning. Copiah County reports one new case. The total number of confirmed cases in the county is 1,133, and 31 deaths. According to MSDH, county case numbers may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The total number of confirmed cases in the state, is currently at 87,805 with 2,623 deaths statewide. As of September 7, MSDH reports there are estimated 74,098 cases that are presumed recovered.
As of September 8, MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and commercial laboratories have performed 668,198 tests on Mississippians since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.
Local testing providers include Fast Pace Health and Copiah Comprehensive Health Center, both in Hazlehurst.
MSDH urges that if you are waiting for test results, it is essential to remain at home. Do not go to work or leave home. Stay in a specific room at home and avoid contact with other family members as much as possible. These steps are important to prevent the possible spread of disease.
For more information and complete statistics for the state, visit MSDH’s COVID-19 page at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.
MSDH encourages all Mississippians to take the necessary precautions to help prevent transmission of the disease. Those precautions include:
- Stay home if you are sick, and avoid close contact with anyone who is ill.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. When possible, cough, sneeze or blow your nose into a tissue, and throw the tissue away.
- If you are sick, especially with shortness of breath, severe cough, fever, or severe chest pain, call a doctor or healthcare provider for instructions on being safely examined.
- Avoid social and community gatherings where 10 people or more would come into close contact.
- Practice social distancing advice below when your are in a group of people.
- Avoid unnecessary (non-urgent) air, bus or train travel.
- Limit visitation to older relatives or friends (especially in nursing or care homes).
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, especially after coughing or sneezing, blowing your nose, and using the bathroom. Effective handwashing takes about 20 seconds, and includes cleaning under fingernails, between fingers, and washing the back of hands as well as the front.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that are touched often.