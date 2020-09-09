Pets Of The Week

These little kittens just arrived at Copiah Animal Shelter. They don’t have names and are approximately 6 weeks old. A $60 adoption donation per kitten includes current vaccinations and spay/neuter. See the Copiah Animal Shelter website at www.copiahanimalshelter.net for details, including online pet adoption application and more animals available for adoption. Text/call the 601-954-6447, or email [email protected] for more information and to set an appointment. The shelter, located at 27084 Highway 51 (at Highway 27), Crystal Springs, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and Saturday by appointment.