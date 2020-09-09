Wesson Cobras use high-powered offense to defeat the Natchez Bulldogs

By Rusty Newman

Football season kicked off Sept. 4 for the Wesson Cobras as they traveled to Natchez for a non-district matchup with the Bulldogs.

Wesson was supposed to travel to Mize for a game but due to COVID-19 issues, Mize had to cancel. The Cobras searched for another opponent and found Natchez in the same situation needing an opponent.

The beginning of the game was delayed due to lightning strikes. There was a 30-minute delay in the first quarter and eventually by halftime, a thunderstorm with lightning set in and forced officials, coaches, and administrators to call the game at the half.

Wesson took care of business in the half of play, as they led the game 34-20. The Cobras had a balanced offensive attack, as they reached the endzone five times – three in the air and two on the ground.

Sophomore quarterback Will Loy went 12 for 22 passing with 163 yards and three touchdowns. Loy connected with Antrelle Sims for two touchdowns – one for 74 yards and one for 13 yards – and also found Chris Davis for one for 15 yards.

On the ground, Jason Edwards led the rushing attack with six carries for 48 yards and a touchdown, and Collin McGowan carried the ball four times for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Receiving wise, senior Gulf Coast commit Antrelle Sims led the way with four receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Chris Davis also had three receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively for the Cobras, CJ Sutton led the way with seven tackles. Collin McGowan had six tackles with two tackles for a loss. Freshman Victor Davis added three tackles of his own and an interception.

Coach Jeremy Loy from Wesson said, “It was great to finally get back on the field, glad we were able to find another opponent after having to cancel with Mize. I am very pleased with my guys after tonight. Offensively, we looked good both running the ball and passing the ball. Defensively, we played fair. We missed some key tackles that led to all three of their touchdowns. We’ve got to clean that issue up and make sure we make those tackles and not give up big plays. But overall, I was pleased with the effort from my guys tonight, and I am looking forward to next week.”

On Friday, Sept. 11, the Cobras will travel to Franklin County. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.