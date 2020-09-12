Beasley and Henley join DA’s office

The 22nd District Attorney’s Office is proud to announce two new assistant district attorneys, Patrick E. Beasley and Price D. Henley, have joined the office.

Beasley began his career in the 22nd District Attorney’s Office and brings over 15 years of prosecutorial experience to the office. He joined the office in September 2020.

Henley is a native of Copiah County and resides in Hazlehurst along with his wife and three children. He joined the office in January 2020.