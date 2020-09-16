Community Calendar By Editor | September 16, 2020 Saturday, Oct. 10 The Annual Daniel Johnson Family Reunion will be held at noon on Saturday, October 10, at the roundhouse pavilion in Chautauqua Park, Crystal Springs. Attendees are asked to bring their favorite food and enjoy time with family. Posted in News Related Posts Special Senate election set for Tuesday, Sept. 22 September 16, 2020 Airport hangar door down, prompt replacement planned September 16, 2020 Tomato Festival 5K set for Saturday September 16, 2020 Beasley and Henley join DA’s office September 12, 2020 DAR promotes Constitution Week Sept. 17-23 September 10, 2020