Edgar Leon Magee Jr., 91, of Crystal Springs, passed away Sept. 12, 2020 at Highland Home in Ridgeland. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb.

Mr. Magee, a native of McComb, was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Jackson. He was a retired Lt. Col. in the Army National Guard, having served for 30 plus years. He started his career in the oil business as a draftsman and retired as an independent petroleum landman. Mr. Magee was a member of the Delta Psi Fraternity at Ole Miss. He was an avid Ole Miss football fan, tennis player, and golfer.

He is survived by his daughters, Becky Magee Robertson, of Baton Rouge, La.; and Robin Magee Geary, of Vicksburg; son, Josh Kueck, of Madison; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.