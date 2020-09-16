Shirley Puckett Tillman, 79, of Hazlehurst, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and close friends at her home on Sept. 10, 2020. A graveside service was held Sept. 14 at the Hazlehurst City Cemetery. Dr. John Matthews officiated. Stringer Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mrs. Tillman was born on July 20, 194,1 in Jackson. She worked in banking for over 40 years. She began her career with Deposit Guaranty National Bank in Jackson and retired from Copiah Bank in 2001, where she served Copiah County customers for 38 years. Mrs. Tillman graduated from Forrest Hill High School, where she was a majorette and also played the clarinet in the band. She assisted her husband in their family business, Tillman Furniture Company, and enjoyed family vacations, sewing for her family, and spending time with her beloved friend group, The Hazlehurst Hotties. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Hazlehurst, as well as the Order of the Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie Calando Puckett and Helen Daniels Puckett; as well as her husband of 48 years, Herman Tillman Jr.

Mrs. Tillman is survived by her daughters, Julie Tillman Watson and Anne Tillman Williams; as well as five grandchildren, Wynn Watson (Molly), Lauren Watson Blanton (Matt), Andrew Watson, Allison Williams, and Anna Williams; and brother, Johnnie Puckett.

The family would like to thank her devoted caregivers, Martha Kelly and Lekitha Mack.

The family requests that any memorials be sent to First Baptist Church, 151 Caldwell Drive, Hazlehurst, MS 39083 or to the Palmer Home for Children, P. O. Box 746, Columbus, MS 39703.