Special Senate election set for Tuesday, Sept. 22

A special election will be held Tuesday, Sept. 22 for the vacant seat in the Mississippi State Senate for District 39. Nine candidates are seeking the post.

Absentee ballots may be cast until 5 p.m. Saturday in the Copiah County Circuit Clerk’s office. The clerk’s office is open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., including special hours Saturday to accommodate votes who need to cast an absentee ballot. Anyone who will be away from their voting precinct on election day can vote absentee if they choose.

Polls in the Copiah County precincts of Georgetown South, Shady Grove, Strong Hope – Union, and Wesson split precinct will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday. If one candidate does not win a majority of the votes Tuesday, a runoff will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Special precautions, including cleaning, social distancing, and the wearing of face coverings, are being taken to keep voters and poll workers safe in light of COVID-19 concerns. Everyone who comes into the courthouse or voting places must wear a mask.

A sample ballot for the special Senate election is shown.