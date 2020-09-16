Thomas Earl Green, 60, of Crystal Springs, passed away Aug. 31, 2020, at his home. A graveside service was held Sept. 8 at Clear Creek Cemetery in Crystal Springs, with Rev. Edward E. Cook officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mr. Green was born Nov. 18, 1959, in Crystal Springs, to C.H. Green Sr. and Maggie Nell Green. He was a member of Clear Creek M.B. Church. He was a 1980 graduate of Crystal Springs High School and attended Utica Junior College.

Preceding him in death were his father and sister, Brenda R. Green.

Survivors include his mother, Maggie Nell Green; five sisters, Bobbie Jean Funchess, Annie Mae Green, Angelia Denise Green, Lisa Levone Green, and Patricia Hilliard, all of Crystal Springs; and two brothers, C.H. Green Jr., of Jackson; and Myra Lee Green, of Crystal Springs.