Willie Frank Pendleton, 71, passed away Sept. 9, 2020. A graveside service was held Sept. 12 at Hazlehurst City Cemetery. Rev. Noah Moore officiated, with Hazlehurst Funeral Home handling arrangements.

Mr. Pendleton was born Nov. 1, 1948, to George Pendleton and Clonnie Johnson Pendleton. He graduated from Parish High School in 1968. He was a member of the 162nd Army National Guard Unit in Crystal Springs, where he earned the Rank SSG. He proudly served overseas in Kuwait, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Germany, and Panama. He was a Panama Vietnam veteran. Mr. Pendleton worked and retired from ABB after 41 years. He loved watching football and working outdoors.

Preceding him in death were his parent; brothers, Homer, James Earl, Billy Ray, George, and Robert Wayne Pendleton; and sister, Carrie Nelson.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Pendleton; daughter, LaKisha Pendleton; sons, Paul Pendleton Sr., of Louisiana; and Willie Frank Pendleton Jr., of Texas; three grandchildren; and one great-grandson.