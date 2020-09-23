Barrett, Sones advance to runoff in Senate race

A field of nine candidates in a race for the open Senate District 39 seat was narrowed to two in a special election Tuesday. Approximately 565 voters went to the polls in four Copiah County precincts yesterday.

District wide, Bill Sones and Jason Barrett appear headed for a runoff on October 13. At this time, election results have not been certified.

In the Copiah County precincts of Georgetown South, Shady Grove, Strong Hope-Union, and Wesson split, Barrett received 189 votes, Beth Brown, 75; Cindy S. Bryan; 41; Mike Campbell, 8; Josh Davis, 3; Ben Johnson, 27; Michael Smith, 24; Prentiss Smith, 38 and Sones, 160.