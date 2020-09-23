Community Calendar

Saturday, Oct. 3

The Southwest Chapter of A.B.A.T.E. of Miss. will hold its second Flower Run Saturday, Oct. 3, starting at the Crossroads Exxon in Brookhaven, corner of Highways 84 and 51. The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. and leave at 10 to place flowers on the graves of fallen members, and place one footstone. The ride is open to the public and all vehicles. For more information, contact Carmen Hill at 601-754-8560.

Saturday, Oct. 10

The Annual Daniel Johnson Family Reunion will be held at noon on Saturday, October 10, at the roundhouse pavilion in Chautauqua Park, Crystal Springs. Attendees are asked to bring their favorite food and enjoy time with family.