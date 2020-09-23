County taxpayers will see lower taxes in 2021

The Copiah County Board of Supervisors approved the new millage rate for the county and adopted the budget for the new year following its annual public hearing last week.

The tax rate in the county for the 2021 budget year will decrease 1.53 mills overall. Copiah County is decreasing its millage rate by 4.42 mills, and the Copiah County School District is increasing its tax levy 2.89 mills.

Fire Departments

At the request of Randle Drane, county emergency management director, supervisors authorized the annual distribution of funds to the county’s volunteer fire departments.

The county received $106,590 in rebate money from the Mississippi Department of Insurance. In addition, the county collected $37,410 in tax money budgeted for fire departments. Other miscellaneous funds brought the total for each of the county’s 12 volunteer fire departments to $12,000. Three departments – Allen, Bethel, and Hopewell – operate substations and received an additional $2,000.

