Drive-through Trunk or Treat being planned for Hazlehurst

A safe Halloween experience is being planned for children in Hazlehurst, and participation from the community is needed.

Mayor Shirley Sandifer is working to organize a drive-through Trunk or Treat event that will take into consideration COVID-19 safety measures.

The event will be held Oct. 31 behind the gym at Hazlehurst High School. Volunteers will be socially distanced and set up so trick or treaters can be driven through the site.

Sandifer is looking for volunteers to decorate trunks and pass out candy to children who attend the event.

For more information or to find out how you can help, call Shirley Sandifer at 601-754-1208 or Hazlehurst City Hall at 601-894-3131.